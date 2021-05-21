A 23-year-old Eunice man was arrested Thursday in connection with a January drive-by shooting, KATC reports.
Frank James Dupre, Jr. was arrested on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder in connection to a Jan. 3 shooting in the 700 block of E. Maple Avenue.
The incident left a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.
De'Mante Gallow, 18, and Jerqasky Thomas, 25, were both arrested and booked in January on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.
A 17-year-old male was arrested in February by Eunice Police for attempted first-degree murder.