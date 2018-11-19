The New Iberia police are looking for a teenager wanted in an October homicide, KATC reported.
Police say 17-year-old Dylan White is wanted for first-degree murder an Oct. 6 homicide on Lee Street and Park Avenue.
Investigators have arrested and booked Anthony Taylor, 27, on principal to first-degree murder in the case and on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a schedule I drug.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of White, who is considered armed and dangerous, should immediately call New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or their local Law Enforcement Agency.