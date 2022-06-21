Firefighters responded to a fire at 408 Odile Street at 3:37 p.m. after a gasoline can was accidentally knocked over in the laundry room.
The West Alexander Street fire station arrived three minutes after being dispatched and contained the fire in about 10 minutes. Because of the heat, additional firefighters were sent.
The occupant was preparing to wash clothes when a gasoline can was knocked over and caught on an open flame from natural gas hot water. The resident used a fire extinguisher and water hose to contain the fire. However, it spread to the attic.
The laundry room was severely damaged and the home sustained water and smoke damage.
The occupant remained unharmed.