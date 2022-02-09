A former Police Association of Lafayette president plans to continue fighting discipline handed down by the Lafayette Police Department in 2020 after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board partly rolled back the punishment on Wednesday.
Sr. Cpl. David Stanley was given a 14-day suspension in August 2020 by Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan and Lafayette Consolidated Government for Facebook posts made in Stanley’s capacity as then-president of the Police Association of Lafayette #905.
Soon after, he was transferred out of the canine division, which he has argued was a retaliatory move.
The board on Wednesday addressed the two issues separately. Members voted unanimously to uphold the Lafayette Police Department’s decision to transfer Stanley out of the canine division, while voting to reduce the length of his suspension period from 14 days to three.
Stanley said he plans to appeal the decision to the 15th Judicial District Court.
The Facebook posts from May 2020 focused on separate topics.
The first was a repost of a video originally shared by Louisiana Union of Police Associations voicing their opposition to House Bill 577. The bill, which has since become law, allows the chiefs of the Broussard, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville police departments say in promotions, instead of relying strictly on seniority.
Board member Dwight Prudhomme said while the content of the post was in “questionable taste,” it didn’t violate LCG policy, leading the board to reduce Stanley’s suspension.
The second Facebook post described a traffic stop on Interstate 10 where a man was arrested and drugs and cash were seized.
Stanley said the information was reported to him by an officer who wanted the information shared as part of a union campaign to promote the department’s work by sharing basic details about arrests and successful cases.
He argued that the information shared could be obtained through public records and he didn’t use his privilege as an officer to obtain behind-the-scenes information to make the post.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Morgan said the decision to suspend Stanley was made because he determined the Facebook posts violated several department general orders and LCG rules, including restricting the release of information tied to ongoing cases without clearance from the department and requirements for good conduct and professionalism.
Morgan said he felt the video post opposing legislation crossed the line from political speech into a “pot shot” at neighboring police chiefs.
He said the content — which touted the role the civil service structure may have played in the rise of three Black high-ranking LPD leaders and raising concerns that allowing elected chiefs to make decisions in promotions could lead to favoritism — created the impression the chiefs discriminated against Black officers in their departments.
As for the transfer, Morgan said the aim was to ease friction with neighboring law enforcement agencies created by Stanley’s “personal ambition.”
“His position as a canine officer allowed him to go into other jurisdictions…In an effort to try to prevent any further animosity between agencies, I felt I needed to get him out of that atmosphere,” the former interim chief said.
The chiefs of the Broussard, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville police departments met with Morgan and Mayor-President Josh Guillory to air grievances and concerns about the post, which drove Morgan to request an internal affairs investigation into Stanley’s posts on the union Facebook.
Morgan maintained removing Stanley from the canine division was not decided at that meeting.
Stanley and his attorney Allyson Prejean questioned the motive behind the transfer. Beyond the removal being so close to timed to his suspension, both also referenced a filing by Lafayette Consolidated Government that referenced mental health treatment Stanley was receiving as a reason behind his transfer, which they argued was discriminatory.
In questioning, Sgt. Ryan Shanahan, Stanley’s former canine division supervisor, said all Stanley’s reviews had been favorable. In his two years on the canine team, Shanahan said no one else had been transferred out.
At the heart of the argument was where the line between Stanley’s responsibilities as a police officer ended and where his union membership began, and if department rules could follow him into his union work.
“He’s a police officer first, not a union member first,” Morgan said.
Stanley maintained that all actions were taken while he was off duty, solely in his position as a union member and leader at both the local and state level. While the degree of formal member feedback varied, decisions about posts were made with the general input and support of the local union membership, he said.
He and Prejean argued that free speech protections should apply to his activity on the union Facebook page. Stanley’s suspension and transfer has has a limiting effect on the union’s actions online and their willingness to voice opinions, they said.
“LCG cannot dictate how a union runs its business…I think the chilling effect is present. If you come after people for opposing legislation that maybe you don’t like or your buddy doesn’t like, then guess what, they’re not going to post anything else and they’re not going to get involved.” Prejean said.