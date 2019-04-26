A former priest in the Lafayette Diocese will be sentenced Tuesday and faces up to a decade in prison on charges he sexually molested a teen boy.
Michael Guidry, the former pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow, confessed in June to abusing the 16-year-old altar boy.
In a related civil case, the victim accused Guidry of plying him with alcohol on several occasions in 2015 as the boy performed chores at Guidry’s house. The victim claimed he woke up at Guidry’s home on one occasion to find the priest molesting him after serving him pure gin.
Guidry now faces 5–10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $5,000. As part of his plea deal, Guidry was required to stay in Acadia Parish until his sentencing, turn over his passport and be placed on the sex offender registry.
Guidry was pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow from 2006-2008, according to the Official Catholic Directory. He also served at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Iberia from 1999-2004, St. Joseph Church in Patterson from 1990-1997, St. Anthony Church in Krotz Springs in 1989 and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Church Point in 1988.
The victim and his parents sued Guidry and the diocese in August, claiming that a diocesan official said they would discontinue therapy for the victim and his family should they file suit. The family’s attorney also provided a letter from the diocese acknowledging there was a luncheon held in honor Guidry after the allegations were reported.
Guidry's sentencing comes less than three weeks after the Lafayette Diocese released a list of 33 priests, including Guidry, and four deacons who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
Victims and victim advocates for years have been calling for the diocese to make public the names of credibly accused priests. Since the release, they have criticized the diocese for disclosing so little information.
A local Facebook group, Catholics of Acadiana for Church Reform, has been vocal in its calls for transparency from the diocese. Luke Johnson, an administration of the groups, said they plan to be at Guidry's sentencing Tuesday in Opelousas to show support for the victim and his family.