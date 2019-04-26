Michael Guidry

Age: Born in 1943

Position: Pastor

Served: St. John Cathedral, Lafayette; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott; St, Martin de Porres, Scott; St. Joseph, Evangeline and St. Jules, Petit Mamou; St. John, Mermentau and St. Margaret, Estherwood; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point; St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs; St. Joseph, Patterson; St. Jules, Franklin; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Franklin; St. Peter, Morrow; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Leo the Great, Lafayette.

Ordained: 1971

Estimated time of abuse: 2015

Allegation received: 2018

Removed from ministry: Removed in 2018

Details: Convicted in 2019. Accused of and confessed to molesting a 16-year-old altar boy after giving him alcohol; faces criminal charge in St. Landry Parish; victim’s family filed lawsuit in August 2018.