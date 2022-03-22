Fire investigators are still determining what caused a mobile home fire that killed a man in Arnaudville on Sunday.
Firefighters with the Arnaudville Fire Department responded to the residential fire in the 1000 block of Lena Drive around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man deceased near the mobile home’s front door, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
Official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish coroner’s office, but the victim is believed to be the 53-year-old homeowner, she said.
With help from witnesses and evidence, deputies traced the fire’s start to a bedroom in the mobile home. The fire’s cause has yet to be determined because investigators are still ruling out several potential contributors, including an electrical malfunction and unsafe indoor smoking practices, the statement said.