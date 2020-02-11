A 40-year-old man shot and killed by Lafayette police officers on Monday night was well known to neighbors in the Cypress Bend Townhomes complex at 1000 Kaliste Saloom Road and had run-ins with law enforcement before. Several neighbors described him as troubled.

Jeremy Todd Baham was shot and killed after officers responded to a 911 call describing an armed man in the complex’s parking lot causing a disturbance around 6:05 p.m. Baham reportedly approached the officers, engaging in a struggle with one, and was shot. One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the struggle, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

State police is investigating the incident. Details on whether Baham was armed and with what were not released. Officials also could not say whether one or both officers shot Baham as of Monday night.

Baham lived at the complex on and off with his mother, Angela Abadie, according to public records. Property ownership records show a unit in the complex is registered to Abadie. Attempts to reach Abadie for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Neighbors said that officers had been called to the complex repeatedly in the past. Baham would follow women in the parking lot, let his dog run loose and attack other people’s pets and he would scream and become violently enraged, they said. He had a temper.

His criminal record in Lafayette Parish dates to 2007. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a protective order and in 2017 he pleaded guilty to two counts of battery of emergency personnel without injuries.

A neighbor in the townhomes, who asked not to be named, spoke to Baham just before the shooting.

The neighbor returned home to the complex at approximately 5:50 p.m. He noticed a small group of people standing in the parking lot, but didn’t recognize them, and was perplexed about why they were staring in his direction. The neighbor was parked in front of Baham’s apartment, and he later learned from the complex’s property manager that Baham had screamed at the individuals while they were touring another unit, he said.

This was what prompted the 911 call, the neighbor said.

After parking his vehicle, the neighbor said Baham approached his driver’s side window. Baham began to curse him and rage about how close his vehicle’s bumper was to the sidewalk, complaining that the exhaust from his vehicle was blowing toward his and his mother’s apartment door.

Scared, the neighbor said he worked to appease Baham and apologized profusely. He was aware of Baham’s temper; Baham had screamed at him previously and accused him of siphoning his WiFi connection, he said. In another recent incident, Baham had kicked in a fence in rage after maintenance workers broke one of Baham’s apartment windows while trimming tree branches, the man said.

While yelling, the neighbor said, Baham was clearly distressed. He was pacing while cursing the man, running his hands through his hair and constantly moving his hands around.

After calming down, Baham chatted with the man for a moment, sharing that it was his mother’s birthday and he wanted to ensure things went smoothly.

“I gotta keep momma happy. We don’t want any fuss,” the neighbor recalled Baham saying.

“I feel so sorry for her. It’s a sad situation,” the neighbor said Tuesday.

The neighbor said he then went inside his apartment unit. At about 6:15 p.m. Monday, the neighbor returned to his vehicle and noticed that there were police cruisers in the parking lot. The officers were outside their vehicles and appeared to be speaking with a young woman who was part of the group he had seen earlier.

The man said he noticed Baham peering out his apartment window at the cop cars.

Baham came outside and allegedly told the man: “I ain’t scared of no cops.”

Concerned Baham thought he called the police, the man said he tried to make it clear to Baham he did not call the officers in relation to his earlier verbal assault. Baham then walked toward the police cars angrily. The neighbor did not see a weapon in Baham’s hands.

Moments later, the scene obscured by the complex’s Dumpster, the neighbor said he heard seven gunshots.

“I was freaked out. I’ve never been around gunfire. I’m not a hunter and I don’t go to gun ranges. I was sure they were gunshots, but I also thought that was crazy — this doesn’t happen. Surely that wasn’t it,” the neighbor said.

At the same time, Aubrey LeBlanc was watching TV in his townhome across the complex. When he heard the gunshots, he grabbed his handgun for protection and stepped outside to see what the trouble was. LeBlanc, who was facing the complex’s Kaliste Saloom entrance, said he could only see a police cruiser parked near the Dumpster and a white vehicle parked near the center of the parking lot.

“Everything was silent. No voices, nothing,” he said.

LeBlanc said he couldn’t see either the responding officers or Baham on the ground. The cruiser’s police lights were not turned on. Once other approaching police units could be seen and heard in the distance, LeBlanc said an officer flipped the cruiser’s lights on. The neighbor who spoke to Baham said he saw the same thing from his upstairs window after running inside.

No neighbors The Acadiana Advocate spoke to Tuesday reported seeing the officers shoot Baham. They only heard the gunshots.

A woman who lives in the complex, who would not provide her name, had just returned home around 6:15 p.m Monday when the shooting happened. She parked near the entrance, and she said she didn’t think much of the police vehicles. She was sitting in her vehicle and her back was turned to the commotion when the shots were fired.

She heard multiple shots, and fearing she was in danger, she put her vehicle in reverse and fled the complex. She didn’t see the shooting itself, but while exiting the parking lot she said she did she saw a female officer with her gun drawn.

“It was unbelievable,” she said.

The neighbor who spoke with Baham said several townhomes in the complex, including Baham’s, have doorbell security cameras. The property does not have complex-owned cameras in the parking lot, he said.