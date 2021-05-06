Two people have died as the result of a shooting Wednesday night on Nimitz Street in Eunice.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. A second person was taken to the hospital following the shooting and was pronounced dead soon after being dropped off

Fontenot said officers responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of E. Laurel Avenue and Nimitz Street. A short time later, Eunice Police was notified by Acadian Medical Center that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the door to the emergency room. Passengers in a black or dark colored pickup truck placed the victim at the door, banged on the door, then fled from the hospital. This victim was soon after pronounced dead at the hospital. Two people of interest were apprehended and detained for questioning.

Police are actively searching for other persons of interest. Anyone with information can call the Eunice Police Department with information at (337) 457-2626 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. Tips can also be reported on the mobile app at P3tips.com.