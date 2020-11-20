A Melville woman was arrested on an arson charge after investigators say she set fire to her grandparents’ home.
Kari Ganson, 29, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of simple arson after the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says she intentionally set fire to a bedroom at her grandparents’ home, a statement from spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.
The fire occurred early morning Nov. 8. Melville firefighters responded to the 200 block of Oak Street and called in the fire marshal’s office after details around the fire’s circumstances began to emerge. Ganson was living with her grandparents at the time and further investigation implicated the 29-year-old in the fire, the statement said.