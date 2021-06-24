The third suspect wanted in connection with a negligent homicide investigation in Scott has been arrested, KATC-TV reported.
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said that through tips and information, Kelly Keeling, 54, of Lafayette, turned himself in to police
He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center June 24.
Keeling was issued a bond of $50,000, Leger said.
Two others, Stacy Barton, 50, and Elizabeth Hornbuckle, 75, were arrested in the negligent homicide of 40-year-old Michael Hebert.
Police say that Hebert was living with his girlfriend, Stacy Barton of Scott, when he began to feel ill five to six days before he died.
Barton contacted her mother, Elizabeth Hornbuckle, and Kelly Keeling to come to their residence to assist her, police say. Over the next few days, Hebert's health deteriorated until he became comatose and unresponsive. A neighbor went to the residence, saw Hebert's condition, and called 911.
Hebert was transported to a local hospital, where it was learned that he suffered a major stroke and died.