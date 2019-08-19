A girl was hurt by a stray bullet believed to be from a drive-by-shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Crowley Police Department.
The victim, who was shot in the thigh, was transported from the 300 block of North Western Avenue in Crowley to a local hospital and is stable, but serious condition.
Initial reports revealed that individuals in two cars passing down the street had fired multiple shots at each other, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. It is believed that one of the shots may have been a stray shot that entered the residence and struck the juvenile, he said.