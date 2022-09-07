The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday.
Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle between Vine and Union and Landry and Union streets. Investigators are collecting video surveillance footage from around the area to determine the other vehicle involved and possible suspects, the chief said.