Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to an April 13 fatal shooting, according to a statement from the New Iberia Police Department.
On that day, officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Jennifer Street after receiving a report of an individual sustaining a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound. Upon arrival, Officers located a 23-year-old male victim, inside a residence. The victim was found to have a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on scene.
During interviews with withnesses detectives noted several inconsistencies in statements and found that evidence on the scene was not consistent with the statements provided. An autopsy was ordered the following day and the manner of death was ruled homicide.
On Friday, at the conclusion of the investigation, officers arrested a 17-year-old juvenile and 15-year-old juvenile.
The 17-year-old was charged with negligent homicide, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and possession of stolen firearms.
The 15-year-old was charged with accessory after the fact to negligent homicide.
Both juveniles were ordered to detention and transported to a detention center in Alabama, according to the NIPD statement.