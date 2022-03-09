A man of Lafayette was arrested Wednesday in Opelousas for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one person injured on February 19, on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, the Lafayette PD said in a press release.
Agents with the US Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) apprehended Xavier Herrera, 27, who had an active warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder. He was booked into the Saint Landry Parish Jail Thursday.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Lafayette PD, Herrera and the victim had an altercation in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette around 6.40 pm. Herrera allegedly pulled a handgun and fired a single gunshot, striking the other man. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.