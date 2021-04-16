A Lafayette man has filed a complaint with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office after he was roughly handled and punched while handcuffed by a Lafayette Police Department officer at the parish jail.

Members of Lafayette’s NAACP chapter accompanied Dennis Lazard to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday to file the complaint, which focused on former Lafayette Police Department officer Pablo Estrada and a November assault at the parish jail. Valerie Ponseti, LPSO public information officer, said the agency is not able to comment on complaints that could be under investigation.

“We further commend Mr. Lazard for stepping forward and for having the courage and fortitude to officially be placed on record with his official complaint,” a statement from the Lafayette NAACP said.

The group asked the community to support efforts “to make sure the people we have entrusted to serve and protect our community do so in a fair and equitable way.” Lafayette NAACP Vice President Michael Toussaint said in a phone call that Lazard’s complaint aims to ensure that the legal process is fully followed.

“This is to let them know the person that was assaulted by an officer is not going to let it go by the wayside. Not just that [Estrada] might lose his job but that he has to answer for what he’s done, not just in an internal way through the police department but to the individual that was assaulted,” Toussaint said.

Estrada was fired in February from the Lafayette Police Department, according to KATC. Video surveillance from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center showed Lazard in handcuffs as Estrada completed the booking process at the jail facility on Nov. 28. Lazard was booked on counts of battery of a dating partner and resisting an officer, according to jail records.

The officer told Lazard to sit on a bench and the man walked toward the bench, but did not sit. Estrada came toward Lazard and the handcuffed man took a step back. Estrada then went to sit at an adjacent desk, and when Lazard stepped toward him, Estrada came over, pushed Lazard, punched him in the stomach and forced him to sit down, the video showed.

Estrada is appealing her termination with the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board. His appeals request was granted April 7, which will allow Estrada and his attorney, Allyson Prejean, to present a case to fight his termination. The board said all requests for appeals hearings are granted as long as the individual follows the necessary procedural steps.