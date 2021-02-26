Four Ville Platte residents are facing fines and possible jail time for illegally hunting deer after hours and shooting deer from a moving vehicle on Interstate 49 in St. Landry Parish.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries investigation began on Jan. 12 after a tip someone was hunting from a vehicle off Interstate 49. Agents found 28-year-old Brannon Buller, 22-year-old Toni LeBleu and 25-year-old Logan Morrison, all of Ville Platte, inside an SUV with two freshly killed antlerless deer and a hog, the department said in a statement.
Investigators determined Buller shot the animals from the passenger seat while LeBleu drove the SUV and used the vehicle’s headlights to illuminate the targets. Buller further admitted to agents he had killed approximately 20 deer after hours along I-49 and had been selling the meat to residents in St. Landry, Lafayette and Evangeline parishes since November 2020.
A fourth person, 28-year-old Holden Leger of Ville Platte, was also implicated in the scheme, the LDWF statement said.
Buller was arrested on 20 counts each of hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public road and hunting from a moving vehicle. He was also cited for tagging another person’s deer, possession over the limit of deer and eight counts of selling deer.
LeBleu was arrested on four counts of hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public road and hunting from a moving vehicle. She was also cited for hunting without resident basic season and big game hunting licenses and not possessing deer tags, the department statement said.
Both were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.
Morrison was cited for hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public road and hunting from a moving vehicle. Leger was cited for eight counts each of hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public road and hunting from a moving vehicle, the LDWF statement said.
Eight people were also cited for buying deer meat from Buller. One purchaser was also cited for possession of illegally taken deer.
According to LDWF, hunting deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, while hunting deer from a public road, hunting deer from a moving vehicle and tagging another person’s deer bring a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense. Civil restitution totaling $36,150 may also be accessed for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.