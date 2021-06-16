A 5-year-old died Monday as a result of an accidental drowning in a hotel pool, KATC-TV reported.
Lafayette Police said that on June 14 at around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to missing child report at a hotel in the 200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.
Officers said they conducted a search of the hotel property and located the child in the swimming pool. The child was dead.
The cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. No arrests were made in the incident.
Police say the investigation is on-going.