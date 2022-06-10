The 18-year-old accused of fleeing police and causing a crash that killed a Lafayette 16-year-old has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on negligent homicide and other charges.
Jamari Tillman, 18, of Morgan City, was booked into the jail on Thursday following his release from a local hospital after suffering moderate injuries in the Tuesday crash, jail booking records show.
He was booked on counts of negligent homicide, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, unauthorized use of a movable, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without a license and when lighted lamps are required.
Tillman is accused of refusing to stop when a Carencro Police Department officer attempted to pull him over on La. 182 near Prejean Road for driving without tail lights around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Louisiana State Police said.
He was driving a 2019 Ford Explorer and fled “at a high rate of speed.” He lost control of the vehicle, running off the road and overturning before coming to rest in the parking lot of the Carencro Community Center. A passenger in the Explorer, 16-year-old George Desamon Jr. of Lafayette, was killed in the crash, State Police said.
Neither Desamon or Tillman were wearing seat belts when the Explorer crashed. Investigators determined the Explorer had been reported stolen in Lafayette Parish following the crash.