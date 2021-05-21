The Lafayette Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an overnight shooting that took place on S. Orange Street in Lafayette, KATC reports.
According to LPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of S. Orange Street in Lafayette at 1:47 a.m. Friday.
Police say that one victim was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Vondaylon Hebert, 25, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Friday for attempted second-degree murder.
LPD says that, according to the Hebert, there was an altercation between Hebert and the victim that turned physical and then Hebert shot the victim.