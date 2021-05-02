It's been two weeks since sexual harassment allegations against Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou were made public.
The initial claims, first published in an Acadiana Advocate story that appeared in print April 18, came from interviews with three former officers who described a work environment in which individuals were hired and promoted based on appearance, unwelcome sexual advances were the norm and anyone who voiced concerns faced retaliation.
Since then, Broussard leaders announced they are investigating the police chief, the mayor and Broussard City Council have met in three special executive sessions and Decou has taken voluntary paid leave from his elected position. Nine more people have also spoken with a reporter about Decou's alleged misconduct.
Here's what we know about what's happening at the Broussard Police Department.
The initial allegations
Taylor Jones, a 28-year-old former Broussard officer, approached a reporter in April with allegations of sexual harassment by his highest-ranking boss.
Jones said he had received unwelcome, inappropriate texts and Snapchat messages from the police chief, who has held his elected position in Broussard for 20 years. Jones said he filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in January and left evidence of the sexual misconduct with the Broussard mayor and Police Department when he resigned his position in March after finding employment elsewhere. Jones said he decided to share his story publicly after his concerns were not taken seriously.
His claims are backed by screenshots of sexually suggestive Snapchat conversations and text messages that came from a telephone number Decou has distributed to media as his personal cell phone number. Two other former officers also recounted sexual harassment by Decou during their time working for the Broussard Police Department for the initial article.
Allegations from the three former officers against the Broussard police chief include:
- persistent and unwelcome sexual comments to his officers made in person, via text message and through social media
- sexual touching of a subordinate during a work Christmas party
- regular directives to employees to tailor their uniforms tighter
- a workplace culture where inappropriate comments pervade meetings, interoffice communications and day-to-day operations
- hiring discrimination against men who were perceived as less attractive
- use of sexual, derogatory nicknames in the workplace
Decou has said he cannot comment during the investigation, instead referring a reporter to the city's official statements regarding the matter.
The more recent allegations
More people have spoken about alleged misconduct by the police chief since the initial story's publication.
In separate interviews, some of which are supported by screenshots and public records, 12 people have shared their experiences with the police chief. Three of those individuals are currently employed by the Broussard Police Department.
A pattern seems to have emerged, especially evident in the three instances where screenshots were shared with The Advocate. Messages started with work-related matters, then shifted to platonic compliments before escalating to sexually suggestive topics.
Decou's messages included lines about how the individual should feel free to cut loose and open up and how the police chief could separate professional from pleasurable. When individuals expressed discomfort or outright refused Decou's propositions, the police chief asked the individuals to keep the conversation confidential.
Most of those said they did not file formal complaints and instead focused on distancing themselves from the police chief. The complainants who brought their concerns to their supervisors said they were taken seriously, but said the internal complaints were never properly addressed by Assistant Police Chief Christopher Galvez.
Sgt. Greg Stanonis, a supervisor who has worked at the Police Department for 10 years, said he has not personally been a victim but has witnessed firsthand sexual harassment and has stood up for his subordinate. Stanonis said he helped an officer, who still works for the Police Department, file a formal complaint in early 2020 after Decou allegedly told the officer to turn away from him the next time he bent over so the police chief could get a better look at his backside. It was the final straw in a series of inappropriate comments and text messages, Stanonis and the officer said.
"My detective came in one day, just extremely irate, saying 'That's the last straw. He's done it again,'" Stanonis said. "We brought it to Lieutenant Galvez, and it just died there."
Some of the complainants also allege spoken inappropriateness by Galvez, who they say regularly asks his employees a question concerning oral sex preferences and choosing between men and women.
The same inappropriate question is documented in a formal Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office complaint, which was filed last year by the wife of a former Broussard officer, over sexual harassment allegations concerning the assistant police chief during the Department's 2019 Christmas party.
Galvez responded vehemently in an email to The Advocate that he has never asked the complainant or any former officers the "fabricated question."
What will the investigation look like?
Broussard officials announced April 19, one day after The Acadiana Advocate's story published in print, that Decou was under investigation amid a former officer's allegations of sexual harassment. The attorneys who represent the city and its police department are leading the investigation.
Mayor Ray Bourque and the Broussard City Council announced last week that Decou will remain on paid leave until the current investigation is completed. Decou's decision to take voluntary leave from his elected position is based on the advice of the city's attorneys to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, Holly Cope-Lynn, spokesperson for the city of Broussard, wrote in an email.
The Broussard City Council has met in three special executive sessions to discuss the personnel of the Broussard Police Department. Those sessions have been closed to the public.
City officials have released few details about the investigation but have promised to disclose more upon its completion.
Cope-Lynn said Thursday the investigation is expected to be completed within the next two weeks. In the meantime, she said, Decou remains in charge of the Police Department as an elected official, but the day-to-day operations are being handled by the active officer in command.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Cope-Lynn said she could not say if anyone other than Decou is being investigated or whether any allegations against Decou violate Police Department policies, criminal laws or federal workplace laws.
When asked about specific allegations made against Galvez, Cope-Lynn wrote, "Some facts came out during the course of the ongoing investigation, which we cannot comment on."
Cope-Lynn also could not comment on whether other law enforcement or government agencies have been asked to assist in the investigation.
Trooper Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I, said the current allegations would not be something his agency would investigate. Typically, State Police only step in when a law enforcement agency asks for assistance.