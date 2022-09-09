A 30-year-old man was convicted Friday by a federal jury in Alexandria of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor for sexually abusing his stepdaughters while living at Fort Polk.
The trial for Bobby Joe Mincey began Wednesday, with his two minor victims testifying that Mincey “sexually abused them day after day beginning from the time that they were 5 and 6 years old. They testified that Mincey would force them to perform oral sex on him,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a statement.
An investigation was launched into Mincey in December 2019 after the two girls, then aged 6 and 9, confided in their mother that their stepfather had been sexually abusing them. Their mother was a soldier in the U.S. Army and their family was stationed at Port Folk at the time.
The woman reported the allegations to the Fort Polk Military Police and the FBI interviewed the girls and led the investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
U.S. District Court Judge Dee Drell presided over the trial. Mincey faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing has been set for December 9, 2022.
“The bravery shown by these minor victims who were willing to stand up to their abuser in court and tell the truth as to what happened to them is nothing short of heroic,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon Brown said in a statement.