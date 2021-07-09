An Opelousas man was arrested after he shot his cousin during an argument over a PlayStation, police say.
The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Artigue Street. Opelousas police officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, department spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said.
Information was given at the scene identifying the suspect, 23-year-old Quintaz Guillory, who was apprehended a block away from the shooting. Witnesses at the scene said an argument over a PlayStation between the victim and Guillory, who are cousins, was the impetus behind the shooting. While investigating, detectives found the .22 caliber handgun used in the shooting, over 20 grams of marijuana and over $3,330 in cash, Guidry said in a statement.
Quintaz Guillory was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Another person at the scene, Delvonte Guillory, 20, of Opelousas, was arrested on counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, the release said.