Lafayette Police are searching for several suspects wanted for firing at sheriff’s deputies on Sunday night, according to KATC.
The incident happened in Lafayette at the intersection of University Avenue and Willow Street, according to deputies. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation was turned over to the Lafayette Police Department because deputies reportedly fired their weapons.
On Sunday night, the sheriff’s office says they pursued several suspects in a black Honda that was reported stolen out of Youngsville. The pursuit ended at University Avenue and Willow Street when the suspects exited their vehicle and shots were fired at two responding deputies.
John Mowell, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says at least one suspect shot at the deputies. The suspects got away on foot.
The sheriff’s office says that no one was injured during the shooting.
A search is ongoing for those involved in the shooting.