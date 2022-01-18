The two people killed in a helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish have now been identified.
According to the Lafourche Parish coroner's office, the two men who died in the Friday morning crash are 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City, Florida, and 51-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.
The crash happened in the marsh near Galliano in southeast Louisiana.
Rotocraft Leasing Co. personnel reportedly notified the U.S. Coast Guard that their records confirmed an overdue aircraft matching the description with two people on board.
According to the Lafourche Parish Officials, there were no survivors.