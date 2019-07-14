A woman is in stable condition after being shot Saturday evening in a vehicle traveling on Camellia Boulevard near the Vermilion River, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was driving with "several friends" when a passenger seated behind her "was mishandling a firearm and accidentally discharged the weapon," LPD spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The victim remains in stable condition at a local hospital.
Grant Marshall, 29, was arrested Saturday night for negligent injury in connection to the shooting, Dugas said. He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.