A taco truck commonly parked on West University Avenue suffered heavy fire damage after a forgotten stove burner ignited a pot of oil early Monday.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to reports of fire coming from the truck around 12:29 a.m. Monday. The food truck, Taqueria El Dollar #1, was parked in a parking lot beside Coin Laundry in the 1900 block of West University Avenue, fire department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Heavy flames were venting through the truck’s window when firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, but the food truck suffered heavy fire damage.
The truck’s owners said the taqueria was closed around 10 p.m. and employees left around 10:30 p.m. Investigators determined the fire started on top of a small two-burner stove, where a pot of cooking oil had been left. A burner was not turned off fully and ignited the oil. The fire was ruled an accident, Trahan said.