One man is dead following a Saturday night shooting on Cotton Street in Iberia Parish, according to a report from KATC TV-3.
Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 100 block of Cotton Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.
They found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was transported to a local hospital but did not survive. The victim’s identity will be released by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.