A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Monday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
India Faith Young, 19, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 167 near Bellridge Road around 2:30 p.m. when her 2000 Toyota Avalon ran off the road, LSP said in a press release. The vehicle struck a culvert and flipped. Young was unrestrained and thrown from the car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators took a toxicology sample for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.