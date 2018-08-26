A Lafayette man was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Timothy L. Sykes, 39, was killed in the crash shortly before 9 p.m. on La. 167 at Placide Road in Maurice.
The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 52-year-old Allana Herrelson, of Cut Off, was driving a 2018 Kia Soul southbound on La. 167. At the same time, Sykes was operating a 2000 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle northbound on the highway, approaching the intersection of Placide Road.
Herrelson attempted to turn left off of the highway to travel east on Placide Road, pulling into the path of the motorcycle, which struck the passenger side door area of the Kia, State Police said.
Sykes was pronounced deceased on scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Herrelson was properly restrained and was uninjured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor for either driver, but toxicology samples were taken from both to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Herrelson was cited for failure to yield. This crash remains under investigation.