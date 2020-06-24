A Lafayette grand jury Wednesday declined to charge a 27-year-old woman accused in a fatal January stabbing.
The grand jury returned a no true bill, not finding enough evidence to charge Elizabeth Marie Alfred, of Lafayette, with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Phillip Nelson III on Jan. 24. Nelson was found suffering from a stab wound to the upper body at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lafayette Police said in a release.
Police arrived at the complex around 10:45 p.m. and Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. Alfred is listed as Nelson’s longtime partner in his obituary.
According to court records, the district attorney’s office filed a manslaughter charge against Alfred in the case on June 2. Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 3.