With summer approaching and kids out of school, the Lafayette Police Department is turning its focus to the city's juvenile curfew and a rash of recent violations.
Didn't know Lafayette had a curfew? Here's the language:
Any person under 17 years of age who has not been emancipated under Louisiana law are not allowed to be in public areas between the hours of 11 pm and 6 am Sunday through Thursday and are not allowed to be out on Fridays and Saturdays between the hours of 12 am and 6 am. Minors who are working, driving to or from work, performing a reasonable activity or who are with an adult guardian or parent can be out past curfew.
Officers will begin cracking down on enforcement — locating and identifying minors out in public areas past curfew. It's important, police say, because habitual curfew violations can lead to more nefarious activities — trespassing, burglary, even violent crimes.
First-time curfew violators will be taken into custody and parents will be issued a written notice. A request for prosecution will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review for repeat juvenile offenders.
The District Attorney's Office will review requests for prosecution if a juvenile repeatedly violates curfew, police said.
"The Lafayette Police Department will have a zero tolerance for violation of curfew," the department said in a release. "We asked that parents and guardians of minors please be mindful of their whereabouts at all times and notify police if the minor is not at your residence when curfew hours are in effect to avoid costly fines and/or jail time."