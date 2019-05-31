A Jennings man was arrested after allegedly admitting to setting three fires around the city and burglarizing a Sonic Drive-In during a night of boredom.
Dawunte Morris, 28, was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail Wednesday on three counts of simple arson, a count of simple burglary and theft, releases from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Jennings Police said.
Morris was stopped by Jennings police officers while walking on Airport Road after they responded to a burglary alarm at the nearby Sonic on Elton Road. When officers arrived at the fast food restaurant, they found an unlocked door and running water, the release said.
Later review of restaurant surveillance video connected Morris to the break-in, police said.
About the same time, Jennings firefighters and fire marshal agents were investigating three fires – two at the Airport Mobile Home Park in the 1400 block of Airport Road and one at the Jennings Oil and Gas Park in the 100 block of Rue de L’Acadie Drive just off I-10, the fire marshal release said.
Firefighters responded to the fire at the Oil and Gas Park at 7 a.m. and found a paper towel dispenser in the men’s restroom had been set on fire the night before. Fire marshal investigators stepped in, and the fire department informed them about the other two fires.
At the mobile home park, a dumpster and stretch of grass were set on fire within an hour of one another. Morris reportedly lives in the Airport Mobile Home Park.
When fire marshal investigators questioned Morris, he admitted to setting the three fires “out of boredom,” the release said. He also admitted to the Sonic burglary, police said.