A Kaplan man was arrested Saturday after police say he fired an AR-15 rifle at another person near his residence, according to a report by KATC-TV.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Boudreaux Avenue Saturday afternoon in response to a call of shots fired. The suspect, identified as Breon Broussard, fled in his vehicle with his family, Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy told the TV station. Broussard was captured soon after just outside Kaplan city limits, west of La. 13.
During an investigation, police discovered that Broussard had fired his AR-15 rifle at the unidentified victim next to his residence. The victim's vehicle was also shot multiple times, Hardy said.
Broussard was arrested on the following charges:
- attempted second-degree murder
- aggravated flight from an officer
- terrorizing
- aggravated criminal damage to property
- illegal discharge of a firearm
- speeding
- reckless operation of a vehicle
- stop sign violations
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office assisted Kaplan Police with the investigation.