The Lafayette Parish School System main office is pictured Monday, April 16, 2018, in Lafayette, La. ORG XMIT: BAT1804161232227826

 Advocate staff photo by Leslie Westbrook

A Truman Early Childhood Education Center teacher has been placed on administrative leave after an allegation of inappropriately disciplining a student, KATC reports.

The Lafayette Parish School System says that an administrator at Truman Early Childhood Education Center notified the district office Thursday morning regarding the alleged incident. The center, located in the 200 block of Clara Street, is a school-based preschool serving 4-year-olds.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the allegation, according to school system officials.

Law enforcement has been notified, officials said.

