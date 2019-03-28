A Truman Early Childhood Education Center teacher has been placed on administrative leave after an allegation of inappropriately disciplining a student, KATC reports.
The Lafayette Parish School System says that an administrator at Truman Early Childhood Education Center notified the district office Thursday morning regarding the alleged incident. The center, located in the 200 block of Clara Street, is a school-based preschool serving 4-year-olds.
The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the allegation, according to school system officials.
Law enforcement has been notified, officials said.