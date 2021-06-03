Eleven-year-old Ellie Findley likes watching the news and crime TV shows, but she said she never thought her life would be like them, until she says she and her 3-year-old cousin were nearly abducted at Girard Park on Saturday.
Ellie and her cousins were at the park with her aunt, Lauren Peebles, and other families for a child’s birthday party. Ellie was visiting for the weekend from Oklahoma; the Peebles family moved to Lafayette about three months ago as part of a transfer for her husband’s oil field job, Peebles said.
It was around 11:35 or 11:40 a.m. Saturday when Ellie’s screams split the air, Peebles said.
The girl had asked to take her youngest son, 3-year-old Koby, to play in a fenced-in playground within eyesight of the pavilion where partygoers and parents were dining. Ellie said the duo only lasted about 5 minutes before Koby needed a drink. They were walking back to the pavilion when the alleged attempted kidnapping happened.
Ellie said a man stepped out from behind a tree and was talking to the children at the gate near the park’s exit. He offered Koby candy at his vehicle and the 3-year-old was in the process of dashing toward him when Ellie said she scooped him up, wrapping him tightly in her arms, and started to back away.
“I didn’t want to turn my back on him because I was scared he would grab me,” she said.
The 11-year-old said the man made a similar offer to her and asked her about her favorite candies. He then asked where her parents were and Ellie said she pointed to a couple inside the playground to make him think her adult supervisors were closer than they were. She says he then threatened to watch her and the child screamed, causing the man to flee.
Ellie said she then ran to a nearby couple for help as Peebles and other adults came running. Peebles said her niece was sobbing and quivering in terror when they reached her.
“I’m glad he didn’t touch me or my cousin and that we’re not somewhere else,” Ellie said by phone Wednesday.
Peebles said she was prompted to publicly share the incident on Facebook, under the name Lauren Nichole, after mentioning the incident in a private group of area mothers and hearing parents’ concerns. The 30-year-old mother of three said she was washed with fear when her niece related what had happened.
“I just felt fear knowing that I let myself lapse and I had a false sense of security with the gate on the park. A lot of parents do think it’s safe, it has a gate, it’s safe. I felt extremely irresponsible that I let that happen,” Peebles said.
Peebles and other parents present searched the park but said the man couldn’t be found. Peebles filed a report about the incident with the Lafayette Police Department; though adults were nearby, Ellie was the only eyewitness available to give a report when police arrived, her aunt said.
Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas with the Lafayette Police Department confirmed officers responded to a report of an alleged abduction attempt at the park and said they’re investigating the report.
Peebles said she’s been grappling with a wave of emotions since the incident — guilt, fear, anxiety and a lingering sense of “what if” as she ponders the other potential outcomes. She said the incident has made her weary of bringing her children out to public spaces where they’re more difficult to monitor.
“I’m just absolutely terrified to take [Koby] anywhere by myself now,” Peebles said. “Being a woman, especially a mother to multiples, it’s kind of like a target on your back because they know you’re going to be busy with your kids and you can’t pay attention to every single one of them. I’m scared I’m going to be stuck in a situation where I’m tending to one and they’re going to be gone.”
Ellie said she’s also battling fear and trepidation since the alleged attempted abduction.
“I’ve been scared to go to parks. I’m more paranoid,” she said. “I’ve been staying close to my parents and people I know. ... I haven’t been wanting to go to the store or anything or to go out.”
Dugas said the police department encourages parents to have conversations with children about strangers.
Parents should ensure children know their full name and key information, such as their address and parents’ names and numbers, have a plan if their child gets lost in a public place and teach children what to do if approached by a stranger offering candy or gifts as lures, namely saying no, running away and shouting for help, the department advises.