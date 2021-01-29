Two men have been arrested in two Opelousas shootings, with one man a suspect in both incidents, the Opelousas Police Department said.
Mckey Keon King, 19, of Opelousas, was booked on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting in an Oct. 4 shooting, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Jan. 9 shooting, a statement from Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
Quanderrick Bradley, 18, of Opelousas, was booked on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting in the Oct. 4 shooting, McLendon said.
The Oct. 4 shooting happened around 7 p.m. near South and Liberty streets. Officers responded to calls of multiple shots being fired and learned the shooting involved two vehicles. Investigators determined Bradley and King attempted to cut off and block in another vehicle, when King exited his vehicle and opened fire on the victim’s vehicle with a rifle caliber firearm. Bradley is the suspected driver of the aggressor vehicle, the statement said.
Stray bullets fired during the assault struck an occupied home in the 400 block of West Grolee Street.
The Jan. 9 shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Franklin Street. Responding officers learned the victim was at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man told officers he was leaving a residence in the 500 block of East Franklin Street with a passenger when a suspect, later identified as King, opened fire on his vehicle. The passenger was not injured in the shooting, McLendon said in the statement.
King and Bradley were denied bond during a court appearance Friday morning, the chief said.