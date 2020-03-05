Lafayette firefighters extinguished the last of the flames around 2 p.m. Thursday at a major structure fire reported that morning at the intersection of South Chestnut and Sixth streets.
They remained on the scene until after 4 p.m. Thursday to assess the damage and create a perimeter around the ravaged building, which is in danger of collapsing further.
"There's no other structures or anything nearby, so it won't fall on anybody else's house or anything like that," said Alton Trahan, spokesman for the Lafayette Fire Department. "But if somebody goes inside, they can get seriously injured."
A 911 call came in at about 10:51 a.m. Thursday, and firefighters arrived within five minutes to a fire that appeared to be contained to the front porch of a vacant home, according to Trahan. The fire had spread into the attic once firefighters were able to enter the building, and they had to evacuate for their safety.
At least eight fire trucks and 20 firefighters responded to the fire, which took about three hours to extinguish.
The home's roof, attic, third floor and a portion of the second floor collapsed as firefighters worked to control the flames. There's now concern that the weight of the collapsed floors has affected the integrity of the rest of the structure, according to Trahan.
Firefighters are familiar with the blighted property. They've responded to at least two small fires on the property in recent years, including one at a shed behind the home, Trahan said.
He said this property is the last of a number of vacant homes in the area to be destroyed by fire over the last several years.
He said no occupants or first responders were injured in Thursday's fire.