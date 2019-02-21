Sulphur Police were dispatched to the area of East Lyons Street and Irwin Street in Sulphur on Wednesday, in reference of a suspicious person wearing an all-black costume walking the streets and going in and out of yards, according to KATC.
Upon arrival, officers found a male suspect, wearing black pants and black jacket was walking through yards looking through residences.
After a short time, officers located the man, later identified as Jeremie Moran, of Sulphur. As officers approached, Moran allegedly ran into a residence through the front door. Officers found Moran hiding under a mattress wearing a black gorilla suit, according to Mel Estes, spokesman for Sulphur police.
Moran was arrested and transported to the Sulphur City Jail.
He was later booked on charges of simple resisting a police officer with force or violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer and wearing a masks or hoods in public places.
Under Louisiana law, it's illegal to wear a mask except for religious purposes, on holidays such as Halloween and Mardi Gras or during parades.