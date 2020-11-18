Editor's note: The video contains images and language some may find offensive.
A dispute over the firing of a Lafayette Police officer who pulled a handcuffed woman out of his vehicle by an ankle chain then hog-tied her as she lay bleeding facedown on the street has landed in court.
The city of Lafayette is challenging in 15th Judicial District Court a Fire and Police Civil Service Board decision to override Mayor-President Josh Guillory's July 10 termination of Officer Jeremy Robert.
Robert was suspended for one day without pay for the April 10 incident. When Guillory saw police body camera video of Robert yanking the woman facedown from his police SUV, causing her to hit her chin on the floorboard and street, he ordered the officer terminated.
Robert appealed his firing to the Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which unanimously overruled Guillory on Sept. 16.
“The moment I saw the body camera footage I ordered the immediate termination of Jeremy Robert," Guillory said in a statement Wednesday evening. "I am shocked and appalled that the Civil Service Board voted to reinstate him.”
On Sept. 30, the city and Lafayette Police Department filed a petition with the court to overturn the civil service board's decision. Michael Corry, representing Lafayette, alleges in the the court document the Fire and Police Civil Service Board's decision to overturn the firing "was not made in good faith or for good cause" and the court should find Guillory's action compliant with the Police Officers Bill of Rights, upholding Robert's termination.
Robert's attorney, Allyson Prejean, maintained that firing Robert after he had already been disciplined amounts to double jeopardy. She replied in the court documents, "the board unanimously determined that the termination/double discipline was in bad faith and without cause" and should be retroactive to July 10.
Prejean argues that Guillory assigned authority to Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan appointing authority over all police department matters, so Guillory did not have the authority to fire Robert.
Robert, 39, responded as backup to an April 10 domestic violence disturbance call on South Magnolia Street. According to the police body camera video and court documents, Lauren Renee Allen, 27, called police alleging she was struck and strangled by a former boyfriend, Randy Gilbert Comeaux, 49, at a house used by transients. Comeaux alleged Allen attacked him and bit him. Video shows a bite mark on his back.
Since police couldn't determine who started the incident, both were handcuffed and placed in separate police vehicles. Allen was put in the back seat of Robert's police unit.
Body camera video from Robert and a police trainee shows Allen became increasingly upset, crying and yelling that she would lose custody of her children. Robert attempted to calm her down several times but Allen grew increasingly upset, crying and saying she would kill herself in jail. Robert put cuffs around her ankles, but Allen kicked at the interior of the door and window, causing slight damage. She also beat her head against the back of the passenger seat and "cage."
As Robert attempted to attach another set of cuffs to her ankles, Allen beat her head against the back of the passenger seat and kicked. With a trainee police officer at the open rear passenger door, Robert suddenly pulled the chain of Allen's ankle cuffs with force, causing her to fall facedown on the street. Allen immediately complained that her ribs were broken.
Saying he knows he's not supposed to do it, Robert hog-tied Allen, attaching her hands to her feet with a third set of cuffs.
"You broke my ribs," Allen cried.
"Well you shouldn't have been beating your head on the cage," Robert replied.
Allen requested an ambulance to take her to the hospital for her rib injury. Robert and other officers on the scene declined, saying they would transport her in a police vehicle, which Robert eventually did. Allen was treated for a minor injury to her chin and booked into the parish jail.
An internal affairs investigation was ordered by Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan on allegations of excessive force, improper use of restraining devises and unprofessional conduct.
Robert told the investigators, according to a narrative of his testimony, that he didn't intend to pull Allen out of the vehicle, just closer to the door so he could help her out of the vehicle. He said the seat of the vehicle was slippery because he had used a cleaning product on it.
Other officers on the scene described Allen as "going nuts, hitting her head on things" and said Robert "forcefully" pulled her out of the SUV. Another officer told investigators he was in shock at Robert's actions because "there was no reason for him to pull her out of the car" like that.
The investigators found Robert violated the Lafayette Police Department's General Order 301.2, use of force; 201.2, professional conduct and responsibilities; and 302.2, prisoner transportation; as well as Lafayette Consolidated Government Policies and Procedures Manuel 2161-2, conditions of employment.