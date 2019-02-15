Codi Dodge, 35, a former deputy chief of investigations for the St. Martinville Police Department, was sentenced in federal court Thursday to nine years in prison on four felony counts for abuse of a suspect.

Dodge, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Lafayette, was convicted following a five-day trial in November for violating the civil rights of someone under arrest by using excessive force that injured the individual and for obstructing justice and conspiring with others to do so.

Evidence at the trial the news release states, established that on Aug. 13, 2016, Dodge forced his way into the home of an individual he suspected had stolen from him, then threatened the individual before striking him in the face with a gun. Dodge then arrested the man, took him to the St. Martinville Police Department and continued to threaten him.

Report: Former St. Martinville officer found guilty of excessive force, obstruction of justice A former St. Martinville Police Department officer was found guilty Monday on a civil rights violation of using excessive force and three coun…

Later, after he learned the incident was reported to the FBI, Dodge allegedly conspired with other St. Martinville Police Department officers to falsify reports about the incident and to mislead the FBI's investigation.