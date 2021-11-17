An unidentified Abbeville teen was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, area officials confirmed Wednesday.
A second teen was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Schlessinger Street and Maude Avenue in southeastern Abbeville, Lt. Jonathan Touchet, Abbeville police spokesman, said.
Thomas J. Byler, Vermilion superintendent of schools, said although the shooting took place off campus, he responded by tightening security at the victim's school and providing counselors at the school where the victim attended.
Byler and Touchet said the shooting occurred perhaps 10 minutes after the victim got off a school bus that transported high school and junior high school students home. Byler said the bus driver was contacted some 30 minutes after the shooting and had not witnessed any violent attacks, nor had the students on the bus. The driver was surprised to learn there had been a shooting.
Byler said the victim and the shooter, who was apprehended Wednesday morning, may have quarreled previously.
However, he said Facebook Live depicted a second school bus in the area that had slowed down near the area of the shooting. He said some viewers mistakenly thought the second bus was the same bus that had dropped off the victim in the area.
Touchet said while investigating Tuesday’s shooting, a detective recognized a suspect from an unrelated October shooting in which a victim was seriously hurt. He said officers arrested Jha’Juan Campbell, 19, of Abbeville in connection with the Oct. 11 shooting, which occurred in north Abbeville.
Campbell was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.