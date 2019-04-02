Breaux Bridge man arrested for alleged juvenile sex crimes
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.
On Jan. 30, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile. Following an investigation into the allegations deputies obtained an arrest warrant and on Tuesday arrested a suspect, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Joseph Alexander Sr., 64, Breaux Bridge, was charged with one count of aggravated crime against nature, the release states.
He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. A bond had not been set by Tuesday afternoon.
Bomb threat at Port Barre school has officials on high alert
Police are investigating a bomb threat made against Port Barre High School, according to KATC.
Shortly before school let out Tuesday, the Port Barre Police Department received a call from the school in reference to a bomb threat message written on a school bathroom wall.
Police arrived at the school to view the handwritten message, which stated “I will blow the school up on April 4 at 11:30,” according to Chief Deon R. Boudreaux.
Police, with the assistance of the Opelousas Marshals Office, Opelousas Police Department, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 2 and bomb-detecting K-9s will complete a search and sweep of the school this evening and will have police assigned to the school for the remainder of the week, Boudreaux said.
Students who may have information regarding the author of the message are encouraged to talk to police or school officials.
Semi-trailer stolen from truck stop in Opelousas
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s is looking for a missing semi-trailer that was stolen from Lucky’s Truckstop in Opelousas.
The truck went missing about 10 p.m. Thursday. It is described as a 2015 Pitts 53 Foot Flat Bed with the vehicle identification number 5JYFC532XFE150979.
The trailer is valued at $28,000 including chains, binders, and tarps.
According to the department, the trailer’s owner is offering an additional reward for any information leading to an arrest.
Photos of the trailer were shared to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.