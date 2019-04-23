A narcotics detective with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was fired earlier this month after text messages discussing a possible drug debt were discovered and accusations were made that he accepted money from a known drug dealer in exchange for information.
The deputy in question, William “Billy” Davis McCauley, was fired April 3 for behavior unbecoming of an officer after an internal affairs investigation into the accusations. McCauley was a detective and member of the department’s narcotics SWAT team. He had worked at the department for about seven years, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
The accusations surfaced after Dustin Johnson, an alleged drug dealer in the area, was arrested Feb. 19 during an undercover narcotics operation into the sale and distribution of drugs in the Eunice area.
Johnson volunteered information about McCauley to detectives, stating he paid him $500 a month for inside information, Guidroz said. He did not specify how long he had been allegedly paying McCauley.
Johnson further claimed McCauley knew that his wife was purchasing drugs from Johnson and information found on his cellphone could support his claims.
Guidroz said McCauley had a previous indiscretion that was investigated by internal affairs in the past year. That investigation caused the department to lend more credence to Johnson’s claim.
Guidroz would not elaborate on the findings of the first internal affairs investigation or the accusations.
The sheriff said he originally tried to involve State Police and the state Attorney General’s Office in the investigation into Johnson’s claims, but both declined, and the investigation proceeded internally.
“I don’t like to do that because of the appearance of any impropriety. But they were too busy, and we had to wind up doing it,” he said.
The sheriff said investigators acquired search warrants for cellphones found inside Johnson’s residence. Analysis of the cellphones uncovered messages between Johnson and McCauley discussing a debt owed by McCauley’s wife for something she purchased from Johnson.
Guidroz said agents presumed the item in question was marijuana, given other statements.
McCauley was questioned but never admitted that he accepted money from Johnson or purchased drugs, Guidroz said. He did acknowledge that he exchanged calls and text messages with Johnson from his wife’s cellphone and that he had knowledge of his wife’s alleged drug use and purchases, Guidroz said.
McCauley was put on unpaid administrative leave March 20, after the reports from Johnson’s cellphones were returned, the sheriff said. He remained on leave until internal affairs concluded its investigation and McCauley was terminated in April.
Guidroz said detectives attempted to build a criminal case against McCauley but were unsuccessful in acquiring enough evidence to press charges, he said. They approached Johnson about wearing a wire and arranging a personal meeting with McCauley, but he refused to cooperate, the sheriff said.
Johnson halted communications with detectives after posting bail for his Feb. 19 arrest and is no longer believed to be in the area, Guidroz said.
Guidroz said McCauley’s termination letter originally cited malfeasance in office as the firing offense, but it was later amended to behavior unbecoming of an officer. Malfeasance is a criminal charge and the department was unable to build a sufficient criminal case, he said.
He said the criminal investigation into McCauley has halted unless new information surfaces.
Guidroz said he’s disappointed in McCauley’s actions.
“Police officers are held to a higher standard," the sheriff said. "He completely failed me, he failed this department, and he failed his family. It’s really a sad scenario for us because at one time he was a valued member of this department."
Guidroz said he does not believe any other deputies were involved with Johnson.
In a separate matter related to McCauley, Guidroz said he was notified this weekend that a box of McCauley’s personal possessions, including Sheriff’s Office-issued clothing, was found dumped in Eunice. He said he believes the items fell off a trailer McCauley was hauling as a he moved out of his home.
The sheriff said McCauley had been expected to return the items after his termination and the cost was deducted from his final paycheck.