The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man missing since Friday.
Christopher R. Thibodeaux, 32, was last seen in the area of the North Wilderness Trail.
The sheriff’s office has set up a command center in the area and is trying to narrow down the search area.
The sheriff’s office brought ATVs to help in the search for Thibodeaux while also searching on foot.
If anyone has seen Thibodeaux at any time since Friday, please call the sheriff’s office at (337) 232-9211 or use the Sheriff’s Mobile App to send a tip.
Click here for KATC-TV updates.