A Bunkie man died Sunday from injuries suffered in an early morning shooting at a concert in Opelousas, according to KATC.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting during the concert at the Yambilee grounds at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told the TV station.
The shooting claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bunkie man, who has not been identified. He was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives are currently working on the case and no further information is being given at this time.
Anyone at the event who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or visit the website at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.