The victim in a Monday morning shooting in Grand Coteau has been identified.
Keaven Breaux, 29, died from gunshot injuries suffered during an attempted armed robbery at his home at 527 Bellemin St., according to Grand Coteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry.
Breaux's wife and two children, who were home at the time of the incident, were not physically injured in the shooting, according to Guidry.
"The emotion of what the children are feeling and what they’ll be feeling for the rest of their life and what his wife is going to go through for the rest of her life," Guidry said, allowing his voice to trail off before adding, "I won’t sleep until I catch them."
Three or four suspects — only identified as one woman and two to three men — are being sought for first-degree murder, according to Guidry.
They fled the scene in two vehicles: a 2017 gray Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and a 2017 black Buick Regal. One vehicle was spotted in Opelousas Monday morning, Guidry said.
The family did not know the suspects, the police chief said, and the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
A motive for the alleged armed robbery and shooting is not being released at this time.
The incident occurred between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m. Monday, the police chief said.
The Sunset Police Department and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are assisting the Grand Coteau Police Department with the investigation.
Anyone with information on the break-in or the suspects involved is asked to contact the Grand Coteau Police Department.