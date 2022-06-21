A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 in Vermillion Parish killed a 63-year-old Gueydan man, according to State Police.
Walter R. Meyer, Gueydan, 63, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after colliding with a trailer attached to a Chevrolet Silverado, police said.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 14 near Odilon Road.
According to a preliminary investigation, Meyer was driving east on LA Highway 14 behind a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer. As the Chevrolet driver slowed down and began turning left, Meyer collided with the trailer and started rotating.
State police restrained the driver of the Silverado. The driver showed no signs of impairment and there was no alcohol present.
The crash remains under investigation. In 2022, Troop I has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths.