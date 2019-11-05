An independent law enforcement accrediting agency is scrutinizing the Lafayette Police Department during an in-person visit this week, and the public is invited to voice opinions during the process.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) is conducting an on-site reaccreditation assessment for the Lafayette Police Department through Thursday. CALEA is a nonprofit founded in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs’ Association and Police Executive Research Forum.
Earning CALEA accreditation is a voluntary process. The agency looks at four areas: policy and procedure, administration, law enforcement operations and support services. Reaccreditation is completed every four years, Lafayette police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
On Wednesday, police department employees and residents can offer comments about the department to the CALEA assessment team by calling (337) 291-7372 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The line will be unrecorded, a release from Dugas said.
Residents can also offer comments at a public forum at the department’s headquarters at 900 E. University Ave. at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Dugas said the forum will be led by the CALEA assessors, but Chief Toby Aguillard, precinct commanders, the criminal investigations commander and the captain overseeing the department’s CALEA accreditation will be present to answer any necessary questions from the public. The forum will allow the voice opinions but also answer questions from the CALEA assessors, she said.
The spokesperson said community members should feel comfortable being honest, Dugas said.
“We want to know if there’s something the community feels we should improve in or if there are areas we may not have known to be of importance within the community,” she said. “Any information we can gather or get from the public to keep us running in a positive direction, we welcome it.”
The spokesperson said the purpose of the CALEA assessment is to improve the delivery of public safety services to the community and ensure all department employees understand CALEA’s high standards and meet them on the job each day.
Randy Scott, CALEA southwest regional program manager, said the on-site assessment is just one step in a stringent, multiyear process. Each year the department submits status reports, completes online assessments and submits statistical reports. They’re accountable to CALEA’s standards every day, not only when an assessor is looking over the agency’s shoulder, he said.
“Every day you’re following the policies — that’s 365 days a year. It doesn’t stop just because there’s not somebody sitting there,” Scott said.
During the on-site visit, two CALEA assessors from outside the state will meet with officers, review specialized departments, complete ride-alongs, interview local officials, like the district attorney or city-parish council members, and hearing from the public.
The review will be presented to the 21-member commissioners board for final approval, likely around March, Scott said. The board members are appointed by CALEA’s four founding agencies and serve as volunteers, he said.
Each department is reviewed by about 30 people every reaccreditation cycle, Scott said.