A Carencro man was killed after his motorcycle struck an 18-wheeler on a highway in Vermilion Parish Tuesday.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of La. 343 and La. 697 in Vermilion Parish. Gerry John Lasseigne, 37, of Carencro, was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on La. 343 when a 2011 Peterbilt 18-wheeler heading south turned left onto La. 697 in front of Lasseigne, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Lasseigne crashed into the 18-wheeler, striking the rear right wheels of the truck’s cab. Lasseigne was wearing an approved safety helmet but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, the statement said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, Michael Kagle of Orange, Texas, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was uninjured. He showed no signs of impairment and submitted a voluntary breath sample which showed no signs of alcohol in his system. A toxicology sample was also collected from Lasseigne, Gossen said.
The crash remains under investigation.