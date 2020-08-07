Two brothers were shot in the 1200 block of Garland Avenue on Friday afternoon, the Opelousas Police Department said.
The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. outside of a residence after a heated confrontation between two groups of men. One brother suffered an injury that was not life-threatening while the other suffered a “significant injury” to the upper torso and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Lafayette, Opelousas police spokesman Maj. Mark Guidry said.
Police said they believe the altercation may have stemmed from an ongoing feud between the two groups and may have been exacerbated by an assault earlier Friday. Two suspects were in custody as of Friday evening and were being questioned in connection with the shooting, Guidry said.